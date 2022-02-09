Northeast Ohio Weather: Active pattern to bring temperature swings; rounds of rain and snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A series of systems will be impacting our area the next few days. We are milder today. It’ll be blustery as a south wind stays up at 10-20 mph. Temperatures in the 40s this afternoon. A cold front will track through later today. Just isolated showers with it. Colder tomorrow with snow showers around. Accumulations should be pretty light with 1″ or less of snow. Temperatures in the 30s. A stronger system approaches Friday. The cold front blows through Friday night. A south wind will gust to around 35 mph at times. We have some snow and rain showers in the forecast Friday. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. Much colder air settles in this weekend.

