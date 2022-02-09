2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Active pattern to bring temperature swings; rounds of rain and snow

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A series of systems will be impacting our area the next few days. We are milder today. It’ll be blustery as a south wind stays up at 10-20 mph. Temperatures in the 40s this afternoon. A cold front will track through later today. Just isolated showers with it. Colder tomorrow with snow showers around. Accumulations should be pretty light with 1″ or less of snow. Temperatures in the 30s. A stronger system approaches Friday. The cold front blows through Friday night. A south wind will gust to around 35 mph at times. We have some snow and rain showers in the forecast Friday. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. Much colder air settles in this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

More snow is in the forecast this week
More snow is in the forecast this week
More snow is in the forecast this week
More snow is in the forecast this week
More snow is in the forecast this week
More snow is in the forecast this week
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Several rounds of rain, snow showers for rest of week