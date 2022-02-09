2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio Democrats release congressional map after State Supreme Court shuts previous map down

Ohio democrats proposed a new congressional map.
Ohio democrats proposed a new congressional map.(DRA 2020)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State House Democrats released their new congressional map to be proposed after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down a second proposed map led by republicans.

Today, Ohio and House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) revealed a new version of Senate Bill (SB) 237, a Democratic congressional map proposal introduced last fall. The updated map complies with all constitutional requirements and reflects the preferences of Ohio voters.

“What we are proposing today is a fair map that fulfills the spirit of the reforms adopted by Ohioans in 2018. The Supreme Court has given us clear instructions on what needs to be done. It is possible to pass a constitutional congressional map and meet the deadline to redraw new state legislative maps – we just need to work together,” said Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights).

According to the democratic caucus, “SB 237 adheres to all provisions of the Ohio Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, as well as federal laws, including those that protect racial minorities and voting rights. The plan does not illegally split contiguous municipalities or townships in any district in the state, and counties are only split to account for population requirements.”

The General Assembly has until Feb. 13 to adopt a congressional map that complies with the Ohio Constitution and the Ohio Supreme Court’s order.

The revised Democratic map proposal can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine is one of several candidates invited by the Ohio Debate Commission to debate...
Ohio governor, US Senate candidates to debate in late March
Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno ends run for U.S. Senate
Bernie Moreno ends Ohio Senate campaign, commits to support Trump-endorsed candidate
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?