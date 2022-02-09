Ohio Democrats release congressional map after State Supreme Court shuts previous map down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State House Democrats released their new congressional map to be proposed after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down a second proposed map led by republicans.

Today, Ohio and House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) revealed a new version of Senate Bill (SB) 237, a Democratic congressional map proposal introduced last fall. The updated map complies with all constitutional requirements and reflects the preferences of Ohio voters.

“What we are proposing today is a fair map that fulfills the spirit of the reforms adopted by Ohioans in 2018. The Supreme Court has given us clear instructions on what needs to be done. It is possible to pass a constitutional congressional map and meet the deadline to redraw new state legislative maps – we just need to work together,” said Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights).

According to the democratic caucus, “SB 237 adheres to all provisions of the Ohio Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, as well as federal laws, including those that protect racial minorities and voting rights. The plan does not illegally split contiguous municipalities or townships in any district in the state, and counties are only split to account for population requirements.”

The General Assembly has until Feb. 13 to adopt a congressional map that complies with the Ohio Constitution and the Ohio Supreme Court’s order.

The revised Democratic map proposal can be found HERE.

