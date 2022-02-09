2 Strong 4 Bullies
Overloaded electrical block causes Beachwood office fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters were called out to an office building Tuesday afternoon after an overloaded electrical block started a small fire.

Beachwood firefighters said the fire happened around 2:48 p.m. in the Commerce Park area.

According to firefighters, a quick thinking person used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

When firefighters arrived, they ventilated the building and checked for any fire extension.

Firefighters said appliances and heaters must be plugged directly into an outlet to prevent fires.

