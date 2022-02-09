2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

State troopers warn drugged driving is on the rise in Ohio

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers on drugs continue to get behind the wheel and put your life at risk.

19 Investigates found drugged driving is on the rise in Ohio.

When you think of impaired driving and OVIs, you may picture drunken drivers and too much alcohol.

But that’s not always the case.

State troopers told us drugged driving is a big concern, from prescription drugs to illegal drugs.

19 Investigates found Ohio State Highway Patrol made 111,633 OVI arrests from 2017 to 2021, according to OSHP statistics.

26,681 of those OVIs involved a drug.

On average, state troopers made 5,336 OVI arrests involving drugs every year in that time period.

“That may be marijuana and another drug, or it could be alcohol and an illicit drug such as marijuana or narcotics or something like that. That’s impairing their ability to drive that vehicle. So that’s a trend we’re starting to see in Ohio, and that’s what’s concerning or alarming to law enforcement, is that while we’re seeing the OVIs increase, we’re seeing drug impairment increased as well,” Lt. Nate Dennis with Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

19 Investigates discovered state troopers made slightly more OVI arrests for drugs last year compared to 2020.

We also found most drugged driving arrests involved a drug other than marijuana.

OVI arrests for only marijuana were about half of that.

“Our number one priority is that everyone gets home safely, and at the end of the day, we don’t have to knock on any loved one’s doors and say that a loved one’s not coming home,” Lt. Dennis said.

Another big concern is mixing drugs and driving.

State troopers said this can be especially dangerous.

You can call #677 on the highway to report impaired drivers.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Laketran is offering free fares to riders from Feb. 14-19, as part of Ohio Loves Transit Week.
LAKETRAN to operate fare-free Feb. 14-19 to promote mass transit
State troopers warn drugged driving is on the rise in Ohio
State troopers warn drugged driving is on the rise in Ohio
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Impact of pandemic on children, teachers, and schools