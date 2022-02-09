2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals locate Stark County teen missing since Jan. 15

16 year-old Angel Grose-Blior was last seen leavind her home in Perry Township on Jan. 15....
16 year-old Angel Grose-Blior was last seen leavind her home in Perry Township on Jan. 15. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.(SOURCE: US Marshal's Office)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Marshals and Perry Township police successfully located a teenager who’d been missing for nearly a month.

Angel Grose-Blior, 16, was found in Windham, Ohio, after being last seen leaving her home on Jan. 15.

Officials said information from the public contributed to her being found.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott praised the efforts of the Perry Township Police Department, who took the case seriously from the start, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy U.S. Marshals, and the concerned citizens who contacted the office.

“Cooperation between law enforcement, the media, and the public is key in the recovery of many missing children,” Elliot stated. “This is a prime example and likely prevented a tragic outcome.”

Anyone with information on a missing or endangered juvenile is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Additional information is available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

New York man dies in accident on I-71 in Wayne County
Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert at Tuesday's meeting
Hudson mayor suggests that ice fishing could lead to prostitution
19 News
Hudson mayor suggests that ice fishing could lead to prostitution
FILE
Ohio reports 4,271 new COVID-19 cases