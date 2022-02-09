U.S. Marshals locate Stark County teen missing since Jan. 15

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Marshals and Perry Township police successfully located a teenager who’d been missing for nearly a month.

Angel Grose-Blior, 16, was found in Windham, Ohio, after being last seen leaving her home on Jan. 15.

Officials said information from the public contributed to her being found.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott praised the efforts of the Perry Township Police Department, who took the case seriously from the start, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy U.S. Marshals, and the concerned citizens who contacted the office.

“Cooperation between law enforcement, the media, and the public is key in the recovery of many missing children,” Elliot stated. “This is a prime example and likely prevented a tragic outcome.”

Anyone with information on a missing or endangered juvenile is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Additional information is available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org

