Who killed 25-year-old Osceana Piece? One year later, family demands justice at East Cleveland vigil

By Jim Nelson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One year after a young mother was gunned down in East Cleveland, her family is renewing their call for justice.

Osceana Pierce, then 25, was shot while sitting in a car near Hayden and Superior. Her four-year-old son was with her in the car.

“It’s been real rough for me and my grandson, for my family, and for my husband,” said mother, Shannon Pierce. “I just want justice for my daughter.”

It was February 8, 2020, when East Cleveland police officers were dispatched to the corner of Hayden Avenue and Superior Avenue around 8:39 p.m. in response to a 911 call. Officers found a vehicle with heavy bullet damage.

Four people were inside the vehicle, three of them were transported to University Hospital. Pierce was the only one who did not survive.

There are still no arrests.

“Something has to happen. It has to stop. It’s senseless,” said father, Richard Pierce. “She was all around... just perfect. I can honestly say that about her. She was one of a kind.”

Anyone with any information can contact East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.

