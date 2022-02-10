15-year-old Euclid boy missing since Jan. 20

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Ca’vaughn Kelly after he left his home on Jan. 20 and has not returned.

Police said it is believed he is hanging out on Cleveland’s West Side with unknown friends in the area of West 88th Street and Detroit Avenue or West 89th Street and Kenmore Avenue.

Call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-00419 if you see Kelly or know where he may be.

Ca’vaughn Kelly (Euclid Police)

