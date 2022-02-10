18-year-old woman accused of killing Cleveland police officer faces judge for unrelated arson charge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old woman charged in an array of crimes, including the murder of a Cleveland police officer, is due in court on Thursday morning for an unrelated arson incident.

Tamara McLoyd is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on the single arson charge.

Tamara McLoyd (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Court records allege that McLoyd intentionally set fire to a 2015 Cadillac CTS on Nov. 12, 2021.

McLoyd is the same suspect accused of killing Cleveland Division of Police patrolman Shane Bartek during a New Year’s Eve carjacking. She was also recently indicted in connection to a string of Cleveland-area armed robberies.

This story will be updated.

