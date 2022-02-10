2 Strong 4 Bullies
26-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Feb. 7

Melissa Luciano
Melissa Luciano(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 26-year-old Melissa Luciano after she went missing from her home in the 4200 block of West 56th Street on Feb. 7.

Luciano was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was wearing a rainbow hoodie and gray joggers the last time she was spotted.

Police said she was last seen getting into a black Chevy Impala, and may be with her child’s father.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see her or have any information on where she may be.

