2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Black Hawk helicopter makes first pilot-less flight

An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.
An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.(DOD via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Black Hawk helicopter made its first-ever autonomous flight Saturday.

The pilot-less flight in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, lasted about 30 minutes. It was repeated two days later, according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Officials say autonomous helicopters will help Army pilots focus less on mechanics and more on the mission at hand. Pilot-less flights will also allow the aircrafts to operate at any time of the day or night and in difficult conditions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

FILE - Protesters walk along Jackson St. during the North Texas March for Life, celebrating the...
Abortions in Texas fell 60% in 1st month under new limits
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Lieutenant: Officers should have intervened in Floyd killing
America's annual price increase was worse than economists had forecast. (Source: CNN, POOL, KGUN)
New inflation numbers higher than predicted
A crocodile with a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck basks on a riverbank in Palu, Central...
Crocodile finally freed from tire stuck on its neck for 6 years
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don’t list Trump’s calls