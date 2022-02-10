Bob Saget’s cause of death: How common are fatal brain bleed injuries?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Bob Saget said on Wednesday that the former “Full House” actor died in January due to an accidental blow to his head.

Dr. Shazam Hussain, of the Cleveland Clinic, spoke with 19 News on Thursday about the Saget’s death and how signs to look for regarding brain bleed-type injuries.

Medical attention should be sought, Dr. Hussain said, if any of the following symptoms are observed:

“Intense” or severe headaches

Stroke-like symptoms, such as droopiness in the face or paralysis

Difficulty speaking

Loss of consciousness

There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in Saget’s death, the actor’s family said.

Saget was found dead in a Central Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, the day after he performed a show as part of a stand-up comedy tour.

