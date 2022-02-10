2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bob Saget’s cause of death: How common are fatal brain bleed injuries?

Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of 'Today Show' host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct. 24,...
Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of 'Today Show' host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct. 24, 2008 in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Bob Saget said on Wednesday that the former “Full House” actor died in January due to an accidental blow to his head.

Dr. Shazam Hussain, of the Cleveland Clinic, spoke with 19 News on Thursday about the Saget’s death and how signs to look for regarding brain bleed-type injuries.

Medical attention should be sought, Dr. Hussain said, if any of the following symptoms are observed:

  • “Intense” or severe headaches
  • Stroke-like symptoms, such as droopiness in the face or paralysis
  • Difficulty speaking
  • Loss of consciousness

There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in Saget’s death, the actor’s family said.

Bob Saget's family: 'They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep'

Saget was found dead in a Central Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, the day after he performed a show as part of a stand-up comedy tour.

