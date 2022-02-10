Crash on I-90 eastbound in Lakewood blocking three lanes of traffic

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three lanes of traffic are currently blocked on I-90 eastbound near the exit at Warren Road/Bunts Road to W. 117th st., due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s website, the accident was reported around 3:55 p.m.

Video from the ODOT camera network shows one vehicle, a gray SUV, with front-end damage and blocking at least two of the righthand lanes.

It is not known if anyone at the scene is injured or if other vehicles were involved.

Emergency and fire crews are currently at the scene and motorists are asked to find alternative routes and use caution until it is cleared.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

