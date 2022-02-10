2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Crash on I-90 eastbound in Lakewood blocking three lanes of traffic

Lanes are blocked in Lakewood on I-90 Eastbound following a motor vehicle accident Thursday...
Lanes are blocked in Lakewood on I-90 Eastbound following a motor vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.(SOURCE: ODOT)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three lanes of traffic are currently blocked on I-90 eastbound near the exit at Warren Road/Bunts Road to W. 117th st., due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s website, the accident was reported around 3:55 p.m.

Video from the ODOT camera network shows one vehicle, a gray SUV, with front-end damage and blocking at least two of the righthand lanes.

It is not known if anyone at the scene is injured or if other vehicles were involved.

Emergency and fire crews are currently at the scene and motorists are asked to find alternative routes and use caution until it is cleared.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

13 people from Akron, Cleveland and West Virginia are facing federal drug trafficking charges...
Federal grand jury charges 11 Ohio residents with Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
FILE
Ohio reports 4,176 new COVID-19 cases
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony accepts the favorite rap/hip-hop, duo or group award at the American Music...
Movement grows to rename stretch of East 99th Street after Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Lorain County Deputy Joel Rapose (Source: Lorain County Sheriff)
Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy dies on last day of work