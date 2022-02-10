Crews work overnight in push to clear snow from downtown Cleveland before NBA All-Star game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Public works crews continued their work into the overnight hours in an effort to clear the large snow piles that obstructed some of downtown Cleveland’s major roadways.

A supervisor told 19 News that crews will work each day to clear the snow in time for the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

Official events for the NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland begin on Friday, Feb. 18. The weekend concludes with the actual game on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

