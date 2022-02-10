2 Strong 4 Bullies
EMS: 2 women shot overnight in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women were rushed to hospital care in the early morning hours on Thursday following a shooting on Cleveland’s East side.

The Cleveland Division of EMS told 19 News that the shooting occurred before 1 a.m. near East 142nd Street and Melverton Road in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

The conditions of the two women, who Cleveland EMS said are believed to be in their 20s and 30s, is not known at this time.

Cleveland police have not publicly released any information regarding the overnight shooting.

This is a developing story.

