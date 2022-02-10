2 Strong 4 Bullies
Family of 18-year-old murder victim speaks out after arrest of suspect

Na’Kia Crawford’s grandmother was with her in the car when she was shot to death and is grateful there has been an arrest.
By Brian Duffy
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday evening in Atlanta, Georgia, United States Marshals arrested Adarus Black, the suspect in the murder of 18 year old Na’Kia Crawford, who was shot and killed while driving in Akron with her grandmother.

Black had been on the run since June of 2020 as he was quickly identified by Akron police as the suspect as witnesses identified a black Camaro as the vehicle where the shots were fired from.

The Camaro was found abandoned in Cleveland, but officers were able to tie the vehicle to Black, and US Marshalls and the Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force had been looking for him since.

Crawford had just graduated from high school and was going to start her freshman year at Central State University in the fall of 2020; her grandmother, Lynn Williams, remains heartbroken to this day.

“Hopefully, he do life because she had a lot going for herself,” she said.

The arrest of Adarus Black will reopen some wounds for the family, but a trial and conviction is the only way the family can get the justice that they want.

“Finally, I think our family can finally get some closure now, and she can rest in peace,” Williams said.

It has not been an easy year and a half since Na’Kia’s murder; her mom has subsequently moved from Akron to New Jersey.

And the memories of that day and the memories of Na’Kia will be with Williams forever.

“I think it will be be with me for the rest of my life; I was in the car with her,” she said, “She was an awesome person; I miss everything about her.”

