Federal grand jury charges 11 Ohio residents with Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal grand jury returned an eighteen-count superseding indictment, charging 13 people as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy that sought to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and other controlled substances in the Akron area.

Acting US Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler made the announcement Thursday.

Named in the indictment are 10 defendants from Akron: Damien Roger Marcel Stafford, 41; Chezerae D. Floyd, 44; Lucian D. Blackwell, 41; Craig L. Johnstone, 49; Rausheeda L. Hyshaw, 41; Antwain D. Stewart, 41; Ricky Lynn Vaughn, 60; Clifford E. Stafford, 44; Dorshaun R. Tucker, 41; and Marian Ripley, 21;

Also named were Alexander Prieto, 41, of Cleveland, Ohio; and Travis Blankenship, 31, and Jessica McClanahan, 31, both of Charleston, West Virginia.

Nine members of the alleged conspiracy were arrested Thursday morning after the indictment was unsealed in federal court.

Stafford, Vaughn and Hyshaw were arrested in September 2021, while another member was arrested in a separate case.

Officials did not release the names of the individuals taken into custody Thursday.

Each defendant is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, valeryl fentanyl and cocaine.

In addition, various members of the group are charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, maintaining a drug premises and using a communication facility to facilitate a drug offense.

On September 23, 2021, law enforcement officers with the FBI, ATF, Greater Akron Safe Streets Task Force and Akron Police Department executed search warrants at multiple residences connected to the drug trafficking conspiracy.

At one residence, officers encountered Damien Stafford, who is considered to be the ‘mastermind’ of the scheme, wearing latex gloves and a mask.

Officers detained Stafford, entered a bathroom and found multiple bags of various sizes both on the floor and inside the toilet.

According to court documents, the bags contained powdery white and off-white substances that were later tested and confirmed to contain fentanyl.

In total, law enforcement officials seized approximately 16.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 9.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of valeryl fentanyl, 400 grams of cocaine, one semiautomatic rifle, and four semiautomatic pistols during the execution of the search warrants.

The indictment stated that Stafford purchased fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine from Prieto and other drug suppliers.

Stafford enlisted Hyshaw, Floyd, Blankenship, McClanahan, Clifford Strafford, Tucker, Blackwell and Riley to transport the drugs to be stored at multiple residences in the Akron area.

Stafford then allegedly used Vaughn, Johnstone, Floyd, Blackwell and Stewart to distribute the drugs.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.