CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant home in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

The fire started late Wednesday in the 11600 block of Scottwood Avenue.

There were no injuries reported.

Working House Fire at the 11000 block of Scott Wood Avenue. House was reported unoccupied no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/TwTgzv5Ndo — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 10, 2022

Cleveland firefighters said they went to this fire immediately after a fire on Melrose Avenue.

