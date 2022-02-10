THIBODAUX, La. (WOIO) - Former Browns player Gregory Keith Robinson was arrested in Louisiana after a traffic stop by K-9 officers lead to finding approximately $120,810 in narcotics, Thibodaux Police confirmed.

The 29-year-old New Orleans resident was a left tackle for the Cleveland Browns in 2018-19.

Officers conducted the traffic stop on the 2021 black Cadillac Escalade Robinson was driving for a traffic violation at midnight on Feb. 7 in the 100 block of E. Bayou Road, police said.

A police K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the Escalade which lead officers to search the inside of the SUV, according to police.

The search lead to officers finding suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, suspected oxycodone, suspected hydrocodone, suspected Xanax, and suspected marijuana, police stated.

According to police, evidence later lead the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division and members of the department’s Immediate Response Team to conduct search warrants at the multiple properties Robinson owns or occupies within the city limits of Thibodaux.

Those searches of the properties lead authorities to seize suspected methamphetamine, additional suspected cocaine and marijuana, in addition to packaging equipment and multiple assets, police said.

Former Browns player arrested in Louisiana for $120,000 worth of narcotics (Thibodaux Police)

Police listed the following felony charges Robinson faces:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine (two counts)

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana (two counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Xanax (Alprazolam)

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Robinson was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $315,000 bond, according to police.

Gregory Keith Robinson (Thibodaux Police)

