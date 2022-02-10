Fuel leak at Parma gas station Thursday morning spurs advisory from city

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A fuel leak at a gas station discovered Thursday morning has city officials asking residents of nearby streets to take precautions to prevent possible fires and exposure to fumes.

According to Parma Fire Department officials, the leak was reported at around 11 a.m at the Speedy Gas Station in the 2900 section of Brookpark Road.

Fire and hazardous material crews, along with members of the Environmental Protection Agency, were on scene and contained the leak, but further investigation led officials to believe fuel may have seeped underground and into the sewer system.

The city has issued an advisory at about 6:15 p.m. to residents on Marmore, Brookview and North Avenues, between State and Broadview Roads, to “run copious amounts of water through their floor drains to ensure safety.”

Residents should run water into their floor drains at the lowest point of their homes to ensure that potential fumes do not enter their homes.

Parma Fire officials stated they will provide more information to the public as events warrant.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.