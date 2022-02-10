2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garland returns, powers Cavs past Spurs 105-92

27 points, six assists and five rebounds from Cavs All Star point guard
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5)...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Darius Garland had missed the Cavaliers last four games with a back injury. He showed absolutely no rust in his return to the line up on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Field House against San Antonio.

In 30 minutes Garland connected on 12 of 15 shots, including all three of his three point attempts, to lead the way with a game-high 27 points. He also displayed his usual array of dishes and lobs to Jarrett Allen and other Cavs players.

It was also the debut of the newest Cavalier Caris LeVert. LeVert played 28 minutes, he hit only four his 11 shots, finishing with 11 points. He wasted no time contributing, just moments after checking in for the first time in the first quarter he found Isaac Okoro in the corner for a three.

The Cavaliers improved to 34-21 with the win, they have won three games in a row and seven in a row at home. They will not have a chance to extend their home winning streak until February 26th when Washington comes to town.

Their next game is Friday night in Indiana, LeVert’s former team.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

