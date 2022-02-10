Lakewood residents still wait for city crews, begin clearing snow themselves

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the biggest snowstorms to hit this city in years came last week, and the mountains of snow and ice that are on the sidewalks have residents worried.

“It could be really dangerous. This is like 5 feet of snow. You climb over, slip and fall on the street, get hit by a bus, this could be bad,” said Lakewood resident Missy Krejci.

The 19 News troubleshooters went to city officials to find out what was going on.

“The City of Lakewood is tasked with 230 lane miles, 400 intersections,15 muni lots, and 24 school crossings,” explained the city’s Director of Public Works Roman Ducu.

Ducu says his team is doing well with cleaning up the snow, pleading for residents to stay patient.

“If there’s a problem area we always encourage them to call our department and we’ll pull our crews off of those main roads and side streets and go to those trouble areas,” said Ducu. “To make sure pedestrians are safe, especially our school-aged kids that are walking to and from school”.

Krejci, like many others, acknowledged that the city has a ton of work to do, and waiting for them could be a while.

Instead of waiting, Krejci shoveled out a path for her neighbors to gain access to the crosswalk.

The job took her two hours, but she was proud of the finished project.

“The city, I’m sure they have enough problems clearing the streets,” she said. “If everyone just did their one in front of them then it would be easier”.

As for businesses, The City of Lakewood has already handed out 500 correction notices and door tags to those who haven’t cleared their walkways.

If they don’t clear them, the Public Works office will do it for them, and bill them for the services.

One way or another, these sidewalks will be cleared.

