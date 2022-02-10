2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy dies on last day of work

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy died Wednesday, which was his last scheduled work day before retirement.

Deputy Joel Rapose, 52, suffered a medical emergency at 2:30 p.m. while at work inside the Lorain County Justice Center.

Lorain County Deputy Joel Rapose
Lorain County Deputy Joel Rapose((Source: Lorain County Sheriff))

LifeCare Ambulance transported him to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His cause of death has not been released.

Deputy Rapose grew up in Amherst and served as a law enforcement officer for over 30 years.

He began his career with Grafton police, where he worked from July 1991 to March 1998.

In March of 1996, while still working for Grafton police, Deputy Rapose began working for the Lorain County Sheriff’s office.

He leaves behind his dad, a fiance and a 16-year-old son.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Multiple police departments, fire departments, and sheriff’s offices throughout Northeast Ohio expressed their sympathies on social media.

Post by Amherst Police Department.
Post by Elyria Firefighters Local 474.
Post by Elyria Police Department.
Post by Elyria Township Fire Department.
Post by Florence Twp Fire Dept.
Post by Grafton Village Fire Department, Ohio..
Post by Perkins Township Police Department.
Post by Sheffield Village Fire Department.
Post by Sheffield Village Police.

