Lorain Police confirm sheriff’s office had ‘the loss of one of their own’ after medical emergency

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police confirmed the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office experienced “the loss of one of their own” on Feb. 9.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy experienced a medical emergency at 2:30 p.m. while at work inside the Lorain County Justice Center.

LifeCare Ambulance was called to the center at 225 Court Street in Elyria and took the deputy to University Hospitals’ Elyria Campus, according to Cpt. Richard Bosley.

The deputy’s name and cause of death have not been released.

Lorain Police shared their deepest condolences on Facebook.

Other police departments, fire departments, and sheriff’s offices throughout Northeast Ohio expressed their sympathies on social media.

