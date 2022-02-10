2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain Police confirm sheriff’s office had ‘the loss of one of their own’ after medical emergency

Lorain Police confirm sheriff’s office had ‘the loss of one of their own’ after medical...
Lorain Police confirm sheriff’s office had ‘the loss of one of their own’ after medical emergency (Source: Lorain Police)(Lorain Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police confirmed the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office experienced “the loss of one of their own” on Feb. 9.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy experienced a medical emergency at 2:30 p.m. while at work inside the Lorain County Justice Center.

LifeCare Ambulance was called to the center at 225 Court Street in Elyria and took the deputy to University Hospitals’ Elyria Campus, according to Cpt. Richard Bosley.

The deputy’s name and cause of death have not been released.

Lorain Police shared their deepest condolences on Facebook.

Other police departments, fire departments, and sheriff’s offices throughout Northeast Ohio expressed their sympathies on social media.

Post by Amherst Police Department.
Post by Elyria Firefighters Local 474.
Post by Elyria Police Department.
Post by Elyria Township Fire Department.
Post by Florence Twp Fire Dept.
Post by Grafton Village Fire Department, Ohio..
Post by Perkins Township Police Department.
Post by Sheffield Village Fire Department.
Post by Sheffield Village Police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

White House COVID-19 response team: ‘We’re not out of the woods yet’
White House COVID-19 response team: ‘We’re not out of the woods yet’
Hudson mayor suggests that ice fishing could lead to prostitution
Hudson mayor suggests that ice fishing could lead to prostitution
Melissa Luciano
26-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Feb. 7
Council president disappointed over city’s decision on extended bar hours during NBA All-Star...
Council president disappointed over city’s decision on extended bar hours during NBA All-Star events