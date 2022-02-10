Lorain son accused of murdering his father found incompetent to stand trial at this time

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 22-year-old Lorain man accused of killing his father, a U.S. Army sergeant, has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time.

Lorain County Court of Common Pleas officials then ordered Lamar Hudson Jr. to be transported to the Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital for treatment.

Hudson Jr. was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

Victim Lamar Hudson Sr. (Source: Elyria mayor/Facebook)

According to Elyria police, Army Sgt. Lamar Hudson Sr., 41, was found dead inside car on Gulf Road around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2021.

He had been shot multiple times.

Hudson Jr. was arrested the day after the murder.

A status conference is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.