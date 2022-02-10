2 Strong 4 Bullies
Movement grows to rename stretch of East 99th Street after Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony accepts the favorite rap/hip-hop, duo or group award at the American Music...
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony accepts the favorite rap/hip-hop, duo or group award at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a petition circulating online encouraging members of the Cleveland City Council to rename a stretch of East 99th Street after famed rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Supporters signed a Change.org petition organized by Hand Across Cleveland Llc. that has been submitted to Cleveland council members urging for East 99th Street to be secondarily renamed “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.”

Layzie Bone, a member of the Grammy award-winning group, also made a video in support of the petition.

“We would be honored, truly honored to have a street named after us,” Layzie Bone said while asking for residents for their backing. “It would also provide us with a lot of opportunities for the city of Cleveland, but more importantly, not just the city of Cleveland, but for the community of Glenville.”

Even though some signatures have already been submitted to city councilman Anthony Hairston, additional ones are still being collected to turn in at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

19 First Alert Weather Afternoon Update 2/10/22