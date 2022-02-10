Northeast Ohio weather: Alberta Clipper will make for a messy Friday with rain and wind

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another Alberta Clipper system will drop into northern Ohio on Friday, and as it does, it’ll bring somewhat messy conditions to our area.

A light mix of rain and snow will move into northern Ohio by mid-morning.

As temperatures warm into the low 40s on Friday afternoon, all precipitation will change over to rain.

The combination of warming temperatures and widespread rain will create ponding on the roadways.

Localized flooding is also possible, especially during the second half of the day.

We’ll also need to monitor for the threat of ice jams in flood-prone areas.

If you live in a flood-prone area that experiences ice jams, please stay weather aware.

Friday will also be a windy day with wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

Temperatures will tumble on Friday evening, and any lingering moisture will change back to snow.

Scattered snow showers will meander across the area from Friday night through Saturday.

Bitterly cold air will follow Friday’s clipper system.

Expect highs in the 20s from Saturday through Monday, and overnight lows down in the single digits.

We’ll surge back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the middle of next week, and our risk of ice jams and flooding will return.

