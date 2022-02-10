2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Few rounds of snow and rain to end the week; chilly weekend

Light snow showers Thursday
Light snow showers Thursday(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few light snow showers will move in Thursday morning.

Accumulation should be less than 1″ for most.

With warmer temperatures yesterday, pavement temps should be a bit warmer.

Temperatures will gradually fall through the day, from the 30s to mid 20s.

Another system moves in Friday, bringing snow to start that will eventually change into rain.

Expect a rain snow mix through the afternoon Friday, highs will be warmer again in the 40s.

Another shot of bitter cold arrives for the weekend, with the chance for a few light lake effect showers.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low 20s, with overnight temperatures dropping into the single digits.

