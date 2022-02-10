One man dead, another wounded in West Akron shooting Thursday afternoon

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and a 37-year-old male was hospitalized following a shooting in the 1000 block of Yukon Avenue Thursday.

Akron Police Department officers responded to a call at about 3:42 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a vehicle.

A 29-year-old male had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old male was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Investigators are working to gather additional information and hope to identify the suspect(s) responsible for this incident.

No arrests have been made.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Officer is scheduled to conduct an autopsy.

Police officials said they are withholding the identities of both victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Callers can remain anonymous

