Sherwin-Williams workers picket in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Around eight people were picketing outside a Sherwin- Williams production facility in the 26000 block of Fargo Avenue early Thursday morning.

Fifty-five workers went on strike midnight last Friday over wages, pension, and fair labor practices. ((Source: WOIO))

Union leaders from United Steelworkers Local 14919 said they’ve been working with an expired contract for the last three months.

Union President Terrell Williams said they’ll go back to the bargaining table Thursday morning.

Williams said the strike is a last resort after making no progress over five months of negotiations.

19 News has reached out to Sherwin-Williams for a comment.

