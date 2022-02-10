Suspected gunman arrested for shooting at Lorain gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to a Lorain gas station on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at approximately 5 p.m. to the BP gas station at 28th Street and Broadway Avenue.

According to police, first responders found a 30-year-old Lorain man who was shot in the torso.

The victim was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, investigators were able to identify a suspect. Police found 23-year-old Xavier Williams-Wilkins on the city of Lorain’s West side.

Xavier Williams-Wilkins (Source: Lorain police)

Williams-Wilkins was taken into custody on a charge of felonious assault. Police said additional charges are being considered.

The shooting investigation is still ongoing.

