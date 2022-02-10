Suspected gunman arrested for shooting at Lorain gas station
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to a Lorain gas station on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived at approximately 5 p.m. to the BP gas station at 28th Street and Broadway Avenue.
According to police, first responders found a 30-year-old Lorain man who was shot in the torso.
The victim was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
After the shooting, investigators were able to identify a suspect. Police found 23-year-old Xavier Williams-Wilkins on the city of Lorain’s West side.
Williams-Wilkins was taken into custody on a charge of felonious assault. Police said additional charges are being considered.
The shooting investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.