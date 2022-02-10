2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspected gunman arrested for shooting at Lorain gas station

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to a Lorain gas station on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at approximately 5 p.m. to the BP gas station at 28th Street and Broadway Avenue.

According to police, first responders found a 30-year-old Lorain man who was shot in the torso.

The victim was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, investigators were able to identify a suspect. Police found 23-year-old Xavier Williams-Wilkins on the city of Lorain’s West side.

Xavier Williams-Wilkins
Xavier Williams-Wilkins(Source: Lorain police)

Williams-Wilkins was taken into custody on a charge of felonious assault. Police said additional charges are being considered.

The shooting investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Lamar Hudson Jr. (Source: WOIO)
Lorain son accused of murdering his father found incompetent to stand trial at this time
19 News
Crews work overnight in push to clear snow from downtown Cleveland
19 News
EMS: 2 women shot overnight in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CDC director continues to recommend masks, but says decline in COVID-19 numbers is "encouraging."
Ohio Department of Health hosts COVID-19 briefing with pediatrician, Cleveland Clinic official