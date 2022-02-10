2 Strong 4 Bullies
White House COVID-19 response team: ‘We’re not out of the woods yet’

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Ohio, the White House COVID-19 Response Team is warning people to continue to keep their guard up.

Senior Policy Adviser Dr. Cameron Webb said that, while cases are down, they are still higher than many points over the last few years, and that the Omicron variant poses a legitimate risk.

When asked about how prepared people should be for another variant, Dr. Webb said it’s important to be aware that another variant will arrive. According to Webb that would mean that more vaccinations are needed in order to combat the virus.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 4,271 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,621,375 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 34,592.

