2 women jailed after $108,000 worth of methamphetamine seized by Ohio troopers during traffic stop

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It started off as a traffic stop for failing to use turn signals, but now two West Virginia women are facing up to 22 years in prison for felony drug possession.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers in Scioto County stopped the driver of a 2008 Lincoln Navigator on the morning of Feb. 2 on State Route 823 for a turn signal violation.

Signs of criminal activity and a drug-sniffing K-9 prompted a probable cause search, the OSHP said.

During the search, approximately three pounds of methamphetamine were confiscated.

The drugs are estimated to value around $108,000.

OSHP methamphetamine bust; (left to right) Jessica McCormick, Dakota Kliber
OSHP methamphetamine bust; (left to right) Jessica McCormick, Dakota Kliber(Source: OSHP, Scioto County Jail)

Troopers took the driver, identified as 31-year-old Jessica McCormick, and the passenger, 29-year-old Dakota Kliber, into custody.

Both women were booked at the Scioto County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking drugs.

