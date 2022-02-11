2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$3M headed to Cleveland, HBCU communities as part of NBA All-Star Game

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than $3 million will be contributed to the Greater Cleveland community as well as the HBCU community as part of the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron for I PROMISE Scholars, Team Durant for Greater Cleveland Food Bank

According to a news release, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association will work with local organizations to provide support focused on youth, education, health equity, food insecurity and economic inclusion.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland mayor, rapper Quavo to participate in 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The money will benefit several organizations across Northeast Ohio; some highlights are listed below.

  • NBA will dedicate Live, Learn or Play Centers at Cudell Recreation Center and King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club
  • Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Kent State University I Promise Scholars Program to receive nearly $1 million donation
  • Grants to be made to Playworks and Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio for improved access to youth sports
  • $100,000 each to be donated to Howard University and Morgan State University
  • 14th NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service to support Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Kids’ Book Bank Cleveland
  • Virtual programming by Jr. NBA and Cavaliers to be available for local children and youth basketball coaches

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

The 2022 NFL Football Hall of Fame class is seen during the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10,...
Tony Boselli leads class of 8 Pro Football Hall of Famers
John Carroll University Sports Medicine staff saves referee’s life after heart attack
John Carroll University Sports Medicine staff saves referee’s life after heart attack
Akron head coach Tom Arth reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Former JCU, Akron Head Football Coach Tom Arth named LA Chargers Pass Game Specialist
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron for I Promise Scholars, Team Durant for Greater Cleveland Food...
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron for I PROMISE Scholars, Team Durant for Greater Cleveland Food Bank