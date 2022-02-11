$3M headed to Cleveland, HBCU communities as part of NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than $3 million will be contributed to the Greater Cleveland community as well as the HBCU community as part of the NBA All-Star Game.

According to a news release, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association will work with local organizations to provide support focused on youth, education, health equity, food insecurity and economic inclusion.

The money will benefit several organizations across Northeast Ohio; some highlights are listed below.

NBA will dedicate Live, Learn or Play Centers at Cudell Recreation Center and King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club

Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Kent State University I Promise Scholars Program to receive nearly $1 million donation

Grants to be made to Playworks and Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio for improved access to youth sports

$100,000 each to be donated to Howard University and Morgan State University

14th NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service to support Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Kids’ Book Bank Cleveland

Virtual programming by Jr. NBA and Cavaliers to be available for local children and youth basketball coaches

