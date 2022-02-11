2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Burglaries reported by several businesses near Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several stores on the city of Cleveland’s West side said their businesses were broken into during the overnight hours this week.

In the Hingetown neighborhood, the Beet Jar and the Cleveland Tea Revival storefronts were reportedly damaged during burglaries.

Posts about the apparent incidents were shared on social media.

The broken windows at those businesses were boarded up and both were able to remain open, despite the incidents.

Nearby, the Ohio City BBQ said they were also broken into.

The Lorain Avenue restaurant said in a crime watch Facebook group claimed that two people broke in and stole $24 from the jukebox, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.

19 News has requested additional information from the Cleveland Division of Police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Many freestanding mailboxes, like this one in University Circle in front of the post office,...
Mailboxes throughout Northeast Ohio taped shut amid rash of thefts
Report: COVID-19 can lead to stillbirths
Report: COVID-19 can lead to stillbirths
John Carroll University Sports Medicine staff saves referee’s life after heart attack
John Carroll University Sports Medicine staff saves referee’s life after heart attack
Cleveland's West Side is still waiting on some streets to be plowed following Thursday's storm...
What to expect during 2nd half of winter in Northeast Ohio