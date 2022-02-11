Burglaries reported by several businesses near Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several stores on the city of Cleveland’s West side said their businesses were broken into during the overnight hours this week.

In the Hingetown neighborhood, the Beet Jar and the Cleveland Tea Revival storefronts were reportedly damaged during burglaries.

Posts about the apparent incidents were shared on social media.

The broken windows at those businesses were boarded up and both were able to remain open, despite the incidents.

Nearby, the Ohio City BBQ said they were also broken into.

The Lorain Avenue restaurant said in a crime watch Facebook group claimed that two people broke in and stole $24 from the jukebox, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.

19 News has requested additional information from the Cleveland Division of Police.

