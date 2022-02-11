2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton police locate driver in hit-skip accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said they have identified the driver wanted for a hit skip accident which seriously injured a 64-year-old man.

Canton police said the accident happened around 7:23 p.m. Tuesday on Tuscarawas St. West and Harrison Avenue.

Jeffrey Jackson, of Canton, was attempting to cross Tuscarawas St. West when he was hit by a dark colored vehicle traveling westbound on Tuscarawas St. West, police said.

According to police, Jackson remains in the hospital.

Charges are pending against the driver.

