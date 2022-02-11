2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland city crews spruce up downtown, some think in time for NBA All-Star weekend

By Harry Boomer
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland got dumped on with two major snowfalls; one on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and another less than a week ago.

Both left the city wanting for quicker and more complete snow removal.

Mayor Justin Bibb’s new administration came under criticism for not responding the way residents and businesses expected. He vowed to do better, implementing new measures and procedures. He also asked for patience because he’s ordering new trucks and other equipment to tackle to snow problems that have plagued the city for decades.

Over the last couple of days, city crews have been busy removing tons and tons of snow in and around downtown.

St. Clair and East 6th Street
St. Clair and East 6th Street(WOIO)

Many believe it’s in preparation the spotlight Cleveland will be under during the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend.

The league will be celebrating its 75th anniversary.

People walking downtown voiced a desire to have more of the snow removed and not just so the city can shine.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

John Carroll University Sports Medicine staff saves referee’s life after heart attack
John Carroll University Sports Medicine staff saves referee’s life after heart attack
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron for I Promise Scholars, Team Durant for Greater Cleveland Food...
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron for I PROMISE Scholars, Team Durant for Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Lorain County Deputy Joel Rapose (Source: Lorain County Sheriff)
Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy dies on last day of work
(Source: WOIO)
Sherwin-Williams workers picket in Bedford Heights