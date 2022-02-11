Cleveland city crews spruce up downtown, some think in time for NBA All-Star weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland got dumped on with two major snowfalls; one on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and another less than a week ago.

Both left the city wanting for quicker and more complete snow removal.

Mayor Justin Bibb’s new administration came under criticism for not responding the way residents and businesses expected. He vowed to do better, implementing new measures and procedures. He also asked for patience because he’s ordering new trucks and other equipment to tackle to snow problems that have plagued the city for decades.

Over the last couple of days, city crews have been busy removing tons and tons of snow in and around downtown.

St. Clair and East 6th Street (WOIO)

Many believe it’s in preparation the spotlight Cleveland will be under during the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend.

The league will be celebrating its 75th anniversary.

People walking downtown voiced a desire to have more of the snow removed and not just so the city can shine.

