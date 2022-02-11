Cleveland Cooks: Valentine’s Day scallop appetizer from Sky LaRae’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This Valentine’s Day, show your sweetie how much you love them by cooking a beautiful and impressive home cooked meal!

Chef Eric Wells, of Sky LaRae’s Culinary Services, specializes in intimate dinners for two. He shared his recipe for scallops with a cilantro beurre blanc.

Pan-seared Scallops with Cilantro Beurre Blanc

½ cup brut Champagne

1 tablespoon shallots, minced

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

1 ½ butter sticks, cut into 1 tablespoon pats

¼ cup cilantro, minced

6 U-10 sea scallops

Salt

Vegetable oil

Place champagne in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Add shallots and peppercorns and continue boiling for about 3 more minutes. Strain and reserve liquid, discarding the shallots and peppercorns.

Place the liquid back into the saucepan and place on low heat. Whisk in butter, one tablespoon at a time. When all the butter has been added, stir in cilantro. Set sauce aside, stirring often.

Pat dry scallops and season with salt.

Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Add scallops to skillet and pan fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove and drain on paper towels.

Serve scallops with warmed sauce.

