Cleveland Cooks: Valentine’s Day scallop appetizer from Sky LaRae’s
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This Valentine’s Day, show your sweetie how much you love them by cooking a beautiful and impressive home cooked meal!
Chef Eric Wells, of Sky LaRae’s Culinary Services, specializes in intimate dinners for two. He shared his recipe for scallops with a cilantro beurre blanc.
Pan-seared Scallops with Cilantro Beurre Blanc
- ½ cup brut Champagne
- 1 tablespoon shallots, minced
- 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
- 1 ½ butter sticks, cut into 1 tablespoon pats
- ¼ cup cilantro, minced
- 6 U-10 sea scallops
- Salt
- Vegetable oil
Place champagne in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Add shallots and peppercorns and continue boiling for about 3 more minutes. Strain and reserve liquid, discarding the shallots and peppercorns.
Place the liquid back into the saucepan and place on low heat. Whisk in butter, one tablespoon at a time. When all the butter has been added, stir in cilantro. Set sauce aside, stirring often.
Pat dry scallops and season with salt.
Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Add scallops to skillet and pan fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove and drain on paper towels.
Serve scallops with warmed sauce.
