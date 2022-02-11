2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Cooks: Valentine’s Day scallop appetizer from Sky LaRae’s

Chef Eric Wells of Sky LaRae's Culinary Services, makes seared scallops in beurre blanc for a...
Chef Eric Wells of Sky LaRae's Culinary Services, makes seared scallops in beurre blanc for a private dinner for two.(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This Valentine’s Day, show your sweetie how much you love them by cooking a beautiful and impressive home cooked meal!

Chef Eric Wells, of Sky LaRae’s Culinary Services, specializes in intimate dinners for two. He shared his recipe for scallops with a cilantro beurre blanc.

Pan-seared Scallops with Cilantro Beurre Blanc

  • ½ cup brut Champagne
  • 1 tablespoon shallots, minced
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 1 ½ butter sticks, cut into 1 tablespoon pats
  • ¼ cup cilantro, minced
  • 6 U-10 sea scallops
  • Salt
  • Vegetable oil

Place champagne in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Add shallots and peppercorns and continue boiling for about 3 more minutes. Strain and reserve liquid, discarding the shallots and peppercorns.

Place the liquid back into the saucepan and place on low heat. Whisk in butter, one tablespoon at a time. When all the butter has been added, stir in cilantro. Set sauce aside, stirring often.

Pat dry scallops and season with salt.

Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Add scallops to skillet and pan fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove and drain on paper towels.

Serve scallops with warmed sauce.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Trader Joe’s opens Mentor location today (Source: Trader Joe's)
Trader Joe’s opens Mentor location today
19
Go Red: Heart-healthy artichoke ragu from Nature’s Oasis (recipe)
Cholesterol free, vegan and vegetarian artichoke ragu
Go Red: Heart-healthy artichoke ragu from Nature’s Oasis (recipe)
Swensons is coming to Brooklyn
Brooklyn now home to newest Swensons location