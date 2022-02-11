Driver charged with OVI after rollover crash in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old woman was charged for impaired driving early Wednesday following a rollover crash in Westlake.

Witnesses reported to Westlake police that a Mitsubishi rolled several times around 2:15 a.m. on I-90 near Crocker Road.

Westlake police said officers arrived to find the car upside down in the median.

While the driver told officers she was not injured, police said she appeared to be impaired.

According to police, paramedics determined that she needed to go to the hospital due to the severity of the crash.

Westlake police said the driver blamed the crash on a vehicle that cut her off; it’s unclear if witnesses said the same.

The woman was charged with OVI and failure to control, according to police.

Westlake police said she refused a chemical test at a local hospital.

