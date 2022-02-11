Former JCU, Akron Head Football Coach Tom Arth named LA Chargers Pass Game Specialist

LOS ANGELES, Ohio (WOIO) - After spending the last nine seasons as a collegiate head football coach, former John Carroll and Akron gridiron leader Tom Arth makes his NFL coach debut as the Los Angeles Chargers’ Pass Game Specialist.

The Ohio native was the starting quarterback at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland and lead the Wildcats to the Division I State Semi-Finals in 1998.

He didn’t have to move far to go far in his continuing football career.

Arth was John Carroll University’s starting quarterback from 1999-2022 and set 18 JCU football records, earned unanimous All-America honors as a junior and senior, and lead the Blue Streaks to a berth in the NCAA Division III National Semi-Finals for the first time in the program’s history.

He returned to University Heights as the JCU Director of Football Operations from 2010-12.

Arth then stepped up as the Head Football Coach from 2013-2016, guiding the team to the program’s first Ohio Athletic Conference title since 1989 with a 31-28 victory over rival and then-No. 1 Mount Union, which snapped the Raiders’ 112 game win streak.

After that historic victory in 2016, Arth was named the D3football.com Coach of the Year one month later, which was the first national honor a Blue Streaks leader of any sport earned in 42 years.

Arth continued his career as the head football coach at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga from 2017-18 before coming back to Ohio to hold that position for Akron University from 2019-2021.

His overall record for the Mocs was 9-13 and 3-24 for the Zips.

The Chargers announced the addition of Arth to Head Coach Brandon Staley’s coaching staff for the 2022 season on Feb. 9.

But this isn’t the first time Arth and Staley have worked together...

Staley served as the Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach on Arth’s coaching staff at JCU for the 2013, 2015, and 2016 seasons.

This also is not Arth’s first time in the NFL.

He served as Peyton Manning’s backup quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts from 2003-05.

The Colts then allocated him to the Scottish Claymores in 2004, Hamburg Sea Devils in 2005 of NFL Europa.

Arth was signed by the Green Bay Packers in 2006, but was released before training camp kicked off.

He then signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2007 before ending his playing career with the Grand Rapids Rampage of the Arena Football League.

