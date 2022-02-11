Getting vaccinated or boosted could get you a ticket to the NBA All-Star game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -When the NBA All-Star Game rolls into Cleveland next week, the city and the league is hoping people will roll up their sleeves.

Mayor Justin Bibb created a task force to get more Clevelanders vaccinated against COVID-19 when he got into office and found out only 46% of the city was fully vaccinated.

As a part of community outreach the NBA has teamed up with the mayor’s task force and will hold 11 vaccination clinics the week of the event.

“We’ve been working very closely with Mayor Bibb’s COVID task force and a number of terrific partners including the Department of Health to support their vaccine and booster efforts,” Todd Jacobson said, who is the head of NBA’s social responsibility program. “We’ve provided incentive items, All-Star tickets, Cavalier tickets, signed merchandise and more to encourage people to come down and get vaxed and boosted.”

The city will be holding its usual weekly clinics which you must sign up for in advance.

But a big walk-up event will be held at Tower City Fri. Feb. 18 from 1:00pm-5:00pm.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.