Hearing for Akron daughter accused of killing mom

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Court Friday morning for the 21-year-old Akron daughter accused of murdering her mom.

Sydney Powell recently changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Akron police said Powell stabbed her mom to death during an argument inside their Scudder Avenue home on March 3, 2020.

Brenda Powell, 50, died from her injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Sydney is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Brenda worked at Akron Children’s Hospital Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders for 28 years.

