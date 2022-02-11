2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hearing for Akron daughter accused of killing mom

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Court Friday morning for the 21-year-old Akron daughter accused of murdering her mom.

Sydney Powell recently changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Akron police said Powell stabbed her mom to death during an argument inside their Scudder Avenue home on March 3, 2020.

Brenda Powell, 50, died from her injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Sydney is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Brenda worked at Akron Children’s Hospital Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders for 28 years.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

19 News
Mailboxes throughout Northeast Ohio taped shut amid rash of thefts
(Source: WOIO)
Older man injured in carjacking at Cleveland gas station
Hearing for Akron daughter accused of killing mom
Cleveland Mayor Bibb encourages masks and vaccinations during NBA All-Star weekend
$3M headed to Cleveland, HBCU communities as part of NBA All-Star Game