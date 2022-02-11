2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Honest mistake’: Akron man calls bomb threat into police in Ottawa, Ohio over trucker protests in Canada

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man who said he was upset with mask mandates thought he was calling a bomb threat into Canadian authorities.

Instead, he reached police in Ottawa, Ohio, approximately 600 miles away from where he initially intended on calling.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Putnam County emergency dispatch center received a phone call on Feb. 7 just after 11 a.m. from a man claiming that he was about to detonate a bomb in Ottawa near the “Overbrook” community.

The caller told dispatchers that the reason for the threat was “because of mask mandates form the government and that politicians and police officers would die because of the dumb mandates,” according to the narrative from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Truck drivers protest Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, bottle up bridge connecting Ontario to Detroit

During the call, law enforcement contacted the phone companies and traced the number back to a T-Mobile user in Akron.

A short time later, the same man called the Putnam County emergency dispatch center again. He claimed using a fake name this time that he was shot and needed help near an address in Ottawa, Canada.

The dispatcher told the caller that he would forward the information onto authorities in Canada because he was calling Ottawa emergency services in Putnam County, Ohio.

Deputies said the man then realized he was calling the wrong Ottawa, admitting that he was calling in a fake report because he was “bored” and “that Canada was pissing him off with their mask mandates.”

Just for clarification, this page is the Ottawa Police Department, in Ottawa, Putnam County, Ohio. We have been...

Posted by Ottawa Police Department - Ohio on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

The caller said he found the number on Google and was only trying to waste “Canada’s time and resources” before he hung up.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office were eventually able to get in touch with the Akron man again on the phone. He reiterated to investigators that he meant to call Canada and not Ohio, deeming it “an honest mistake.”

As of Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said the Akron man has not been criminally charged, which is why he is not being identified by 19 News at this time.

