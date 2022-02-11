2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lakewood store clerk attacked with machete

Co-worker said it was over a cookie
Store worker attacked with machete
Store worker attacked with machete(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -A Lakewood store employee was attacked with a machete after trying to stop a shoplifter Thursday night.

The attack happened about 6:45 pm at Moon’s Food Store located at Detroit Avenue and Bunts Road.

A store employee told 19 News that the suspect was trying to steal a cookie when his co-worker confronted the man outside the store; that’s when he was attacked.

The suspect is in custody, according to Lakewood police.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Akron head coach Tom Arth reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Former JCU, Akron Head Football Coach Tom Arth named LA Chargers Pass Game Specialist
A family is urging drivers in the Tri-State to remove ice and snow off of their vehicles before...
Flying ice shatters Ohio family’s windshield on highway
North Ridgeville serial business break-in suspect caught on camera
Reward out for North Ridgeville serial business break-in suspect
North Ridgeville serial business break-in suspect caught on camera
North Ridgeville serial business break-in suspect caught on camera