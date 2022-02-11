Mailboxes throughout Northeast Ohio taped shut amid rash of thefts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thieves have targeted freestanding blue mailboxes throughout Northeast Ohio, forcing local post offices to tape boxes shut to prevent future thefts.

“What kind of lowlife, dirtbag steals people’s mail,” said Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek, who sent out an email blast to warn his North Collinwood residents. “I had a lady who said, ‘Councilman, I don’t have a car. I walk to the blue box right around from (my) house and, like I said, I put three pieces of mail in there last week and now I’m worried as to whether or not it’s going to get delivered.’”

Yusuf Tikici walked up to the mailbox outside the University Circle Post Office and realized he couldn’t deposit mail outside because of the thefts.

“That is a solution for security because the Postal Service, our packages are our privacy,” said Tikici. “That’s a problem for everybody.”

Postal Inspectors confirm the investigation is ongoing and, in an email, wrote:

“The US Postal Inspection Service is aware of the recent blue box thefts in Cleveland and is actively working the matter with our local law enforcement partners...(T)he Inspection Service is extremely confident in the direction of the investigation.”

Many outdoor mailboxes taped shut in Northeast Ohio, residents encouraged to deposit inside @USPS amid rash of thefts @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/SFLdHvJTqV — Vic Gideon (@VicGideon) February 11, 2022

Thieves are reportedly stealing checks, altering the payee and amount, and cashing them, with Parma residents out more than $100,000, according to police there.

There have been arrests, most recently in Euclid, but police report other incidents in Parma, South Euclid, Lyndhurst, Richmond Heights, and Garfield Heights among other areas.

“I want these guys caught,” said Polensek. “I want these people caught who are doing this.”

The Post Office encourages people to go inside the post office to send their mail, where the mail is secured.

Tampering with or stealing mail is a federal offense.

