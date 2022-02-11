2 Strong 4 Bullies
NBA All-Star banner featuring LeBron James installed on Cleveland’s Sherwin-Williams building

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The newest banner to hang from the side of the Sherwin-Williams building in downtown Cleveland was unveiled, just in time for the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

Once again, LeBron James is featured on the banner. The last installation he was on was removed from the company’s headquarters in July 2018.

The Northeast Ohio native is joined by fellow NBA All-Star players, like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, in the newest version.

New banner on Sherwin-Williams building
New banner on Sherwin-Williams building(Source: WOIO)

The banner is located on the facade of the Sherwin-Williams headquarters building near the intersection of Huron Road and Ontario Street.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

