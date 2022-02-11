NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron for I PROMISE Scholars, Team Durant for Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland is for charity, and both teams will be representing Northeast Ohio organizations as “greatness shines on The Land.”

The charity beneficiaries were announced by NBA Cares on Feb. 10.

Akron native LeBron James and Kevin Durant are leading the teams for the 71st NBA All-Star Game.

Team LeBron will play for Kent State I PROMISE Scholars Program.

All eligible students in the LeBron James Family Foundation’s oldest I PROMISE Network class are guaranteed free tuition for four years and one year of free room and meal plan at Kent State University.

Team Durant will play for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

James and Durant explained why their teams will be representing their respective charity choices:

Last year, both charity beneficiaries received a guaranteed $500,000, and the winning team got another $750,000.

The NBA All-Star Game is at 8 p.m. on Feb. 20.

