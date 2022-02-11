Cleveland apartment tenants without heat for 2 weeks blame building management neglect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants at Denison Manor near Cleveland’s West Side said they have been without heat for two weeks and claim the building management isn’t fixing the problem quick enough.

One tenant, who wanted to be anonymous due to fear of retaliation, told the 19 News Troubleshooters that management has been ignoring her pleas for help.

“I feel like they should do what they got to do,” she said. “They are at home comfortable. Why can’t the building be comfortable?”

She said she is paid up on her rent, so she’s frustrated management isn’t fixing the furnace.

“She hasn’t been to this property, she doesn’t know what this property looks like, she doesn’t know what the situation is with the property,” the tenant said.

She said there’s no worse time to lose your heat, especially when the temperature outside is a single-digit most days.

“When it got to that real cold temperature that’s when I noticed,” she said. “I said ‘Wow, it’s so cold up here in the front why are the heaters not working?’”

While the 19 Troubleshooters were with her on Thursday, management finally called her back. They told her a part for the furnace has been delivered.

When 19 News called the management back, they said the part will be delivered and installed on Friday.

However, this tenant is still frustrated this was a problem in the first place.

“If you own the building, you got to keep it up to code,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.