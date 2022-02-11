2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Bitterly cold for Super Bowl weekend; a significant thaw by the middle of next week

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a windy Friday, winds will finally subside through the night.

It will, however, remain a bit breezy overnight with winds sustained at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s widespread rain will be moving out over the next several hours, but it will be replaced by a surge of Arctic air.

Temperatures will gradually fall into the lower 30s by Saturday morning, and they’ll continue to fall into the teens and 20s by Saturday afternoon.

We’ll dip down to about 10 degrees on Saturday night, and we’ll only rebound into the low 20s on Super Bowl Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night will bring temperatures in the single digits.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, where the Bengals will take on the Rams, temperatures will soar into the 90s, and it may very well end up being the warmest Super Bowl on record.

Back to northern Ohio, the Arctic chill will linger into the beginning of the work week

Temperatures will only climb into the low 20s on Valentine’s Day, Monday.

A few passing snow showers will be around over the course of the weekend but accumulation and impact will be minimal.

A more significant thaw will arrive next week.

Expect highs around 50 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

As is often the case this time of the year, the thaw will be accompanied by rain.

An area of low pressure will develop near the Southern Plains on Wednesday.

This feature will move into our area Thursday into Thursday night, bringing us widespread rain during that time.

Behind this system, it will be sharply colder by next Friday.

Before next week’s late-week chill, we will need to monitor closely for the threat of some flooding late in the week.

The combination of melting snow and substantial warmth will lead to at least minor flooding.

Ice jams on frozen rivers may also cause some issues by the middle to end of next week.

Stay tuned.

