Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and wind today followed by a chilly weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another Alberta Clipper system will drop into northern Ohio today.

A light mix of rain and snow will move into northern Ohio by mid-morning.

As temperatures warm into the low 40s on Friday afternoon, all precipitation will change over to rain.

During transition times, slick spots could develop on the roadways.

The combination of warming temperatures and widespread rain will create ponding on the roadways.

Winds will be gusting over 35 MPH through the day today.

Temperatures will tumble on Friday evening, and any lingering moisture will change back to snow thanks to another cold front passing through.

Expect light snow showers overnight into early Saturday.

Much chillier temperatures expected this week,

Temps will fall into the 20s Saturday, with overnight lows in the single digits.

Expect much of the same for Sunday.

Our next big pattern change will be midweek next week as warmer air and rain arrives.

