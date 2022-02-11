Older man injured in carjacking at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An older man was injured during a carjacking at a gas station in the city’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood Friday morning.

Cleveland police said the attack happened at the gas station in the 17500 block of Harvard Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect struck the victim in the head and then fled in his vehicle, said police.

The victim, whose name is not being released, suffered a laceration above his eye.

Police said the suspect is only described as a Black man in his 20′s wearing a beige jacket.

